St. Clair Ashton Woolward, affectionately known as “Ashton” and “Seaton" in St. Kitts, of Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the age 86.
He was a member of the V.I. Taxi Association and drove a taxi on St. Thomas for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Woolward and Thomas Seaton; brothers, Peter, Arnold and Leonard; and his sisters, Mary, Doreen and Gloria.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Woolward; his children, Alexton, Loretta, Gwenette and Lynn; stepchildren, Dwight and Malcom; brother, Walter Seaton; many grand- and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends, including but not limited to, Memorial Moravian Church family, Phillip and Sylvia Norford, Garfield Lewis, Ian Dupigny and family, Kathleen Williams, Carmencita Allen and family, Cecelia Bispham, Luvina Maynard, Sonia Penn, Carlton Gumbs and Buck.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late St. Clair Ashton Woolward on Friday, Feb. 28, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
