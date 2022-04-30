We regret to announce the passing of St. Clair DeSilvia, also known as Whadablee, who passed away April 9, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susannah DeSilvia Lambert; father, Albert DeSilvia; son, Khamal “Petty God” DeSilvia; sister, Sharon “Shaka” DeSilvia; and nephew, Constantine “Connie” Joseph.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Turbe-DeSilvia; sons, Khaleed, Khadeem, and Khamoi “Prince Khamoi” DeSilvia; daughter, Khamry DeSilvia; brothers, William Lionel DeSilvia and Leonard Steve DeSilvia; adopted brother, Patrick Palmer; sisters, Ernestine Isaac, Joycelyn Bailey, Judith Farrell, and Andrea DeSilvia-Wyre; grandchildren, Melaya, Melik Jr., and Mekai Petersen; mother-in-law, Ina Sylvester; sisters-in-law, Sheila and Udene DeSilvia, Ann Greaux, Karen and Mildred Turbe; brothers-in-law, Twain Wyre, Robert Petersen, Gavin Turbe and Alford Rhymer; and many nieces and nephews way too numerous to mention; aunt, Mary Parson Newton; aunt-in-law, Peola Turbe; nieces, Sherry, Tulia, Danielle DeSilvia, Rakiema Mahoney, Nneka and Nsenga Farrell, Tanika DeSilvia Hollins, Tishma DeSilvia Lowe, Antoinette and Shennice Joseph, Sherina Turbe, Antonisha, Alysha, and Antonique Warner, Amarah, Aminah, and Aeshah Rhymer; great-nieces, Kanisha and Kanijah Joseph, Niisa and Tiye- Aset Farrell, Avonti, Myla, and Marley Clowers, Ke’yahn Johnson, Kennedy and Khaii Hollins, Jariah Rodriguez, Ajahnique Mills, Anajah Francis, Aniyah Smith, Claudeja Brutus, Warreniq Bell, Malia Hodge, Aaliyah, Alaizah and Alysha Bryan, Kianna King; great-great- nieces, Ke’Malei Favors; nephews, Ozie Farrell, Kori Violet, Emile and Sidone Lake, Elvin Fahie, Robert Petersen Jr.; great-nephews, Kiannie Joseph, Jaren Rodriguez, Nile Farrell, Kenoir and Ky’Rie Mahoney, Anthony, Armani, and Anijah Mills, Alanee Bryan, Anthony Fleming; godchildren, Kaidi Pinney, Kashif “Bleek” George, and Deshawn Scatliffe; cousins, Darrell and Bevon DeSilvia and family, Roland, Rodrique and Maria and Annette Barnes and family, Carlton, Heather, Leslie, and Desiree, Barrymore and Bryan DeSilvia and their families, Xiomara Roberts, Robertine, Kathy, Roselyn and Eardley DeSilvia and their familes, Gwendolyn and Sonia Willock and their families, Malenee Greene, Larissa Barnes; and other relatives too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by close friends, Steve, Vance, and Willis Pinney and family, Otis “Big O” Martin” , Lucian “Kamal” Cannonier, Keith “Muwolly” Benjamin, former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, Reginald “Ras Regg” Martin, Gregory “Jama” Rhymer, Alvin “Mingle Man” Wade, Eddie “Narrow Man” Bertrand, Tony Richards, Aben Marrero, Luis Ible Jr., Tony Rosario, Floyd “Bomba” Howard, Erridan “Dillinger” George, Eddie Lebron Sr. and Jr. and family, V.I. Legislature staff, Alvin “Alico” Marks, Nyere Francis and the entire staff at V.I. Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Edwin “ICO” Barr, Greta Nicholls, Barbara Pinney , Lori Anderson, Clive Rivers, Cecil “Best Ah Dem” Roberts, Fitzgerald and Iva Rowe, Carl Fleming, Jimmie “Pastor Jimmy” Covington. D, Micheal “Black Seed” Christian, Ralph “Rabbi” Felix, Carlos Robles and the CAHS Class of 1978, Ras Valley Massive, West Stars Posse, former members of Mandingo Brass and Starlites Band, Imagi Band and other friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Sunday, May 1, at Turnbull’s Funeral Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held Monday, May 2, at the Shiloh Seventh-day Church in Tutu from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.