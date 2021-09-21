It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Stacey Ann Bryan, who passed away Sept. 9, 2021, at the age of 47.
She was born on St. Thomas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne Bryan.
She is survived by her father, Leon A. Bryan; brother, Wayne Bryan; and sister, Sheila LaPlace; nephews, Cody Bryan, Sean Bryan, Justin LaPlace, Kaitlin Laplace; uncles and aunts too many to mention.
Stacey was well known and loved in the Indian community and will be long remembered.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first Viewing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The funeral mass is held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Family Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with mass to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be taken to Our Lady Perpetual Help Cemetery for burial.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
