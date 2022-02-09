Stacie Nicole Schjang of Estate Peter’s Rest transitioned into eternal life on Jan. 27, 2022. She was 46 years old.
She is survived by her mother, Helen Armstrong Schjang; father, Albert Michael Schjang; brothers, Dave A. Schjang, Henry “Gene” Schjang and Albert Michael “Mickey” Schjang Jr.; niece, Yllyse Nicole Schjang; nephews, Dave A. Schjang II, Alex M. Schjang and Dylon A. Schjang; aunts, Carole “Terry” Pimentel, Evita Patton, Enid “Lola” Schjang, Melba Schjang, Charlita Schjang, Arlene Schjang, Morlene “Morl” Lockhart, Medeliene “Mede” Christian, Grace Armstrong and Luz Armstrong; uncles, Oswald “Dukka” Schjang Jr., Ronald Schjang Sr., Kai Schjang, Guido Schjang, Freddie Pimentel Sr., Melvin “Melo” Armstrong, Henry “Hank” Armstrong and Raymond Lockhart; sisters-in-law, Marcela Cruz de Schjang and Devora Torres-Schjang; great-aunts, Alicia Emeric, Ingle Henry, Joan Nielsen, Rita Schuster, Millie deChabert and Ethelind Brown; great-uncles, Lester Henry, Heraldo Henry, Halvor Henry, Lloyd Henry, Jose Emeric and Dr. Andrew deChabert, M.D.; godparents, Dr. Olaf “Bronco” Hendricks, M.D., Aracelis Bermudez-Walcott and Lillie D’Angelico Lawaetz; cousin and other relatives, the Schjangs, Armstrongs, Christians, Henrys, Schusters, Fabios, deChaberts, McGregors, Larsens, Knights, Langs and Messers; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Christiansted. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service at 10:30 a.m. A private cremation will follow.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
