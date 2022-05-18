We announce the passing of Staff Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis Jr., who died April 9, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Carlena Edriana Douglas; father, Julian Christopher Francis Sr.; stepfather, Michael Thomas; wife, Ashley Dobson Francis; stepson, Amir Dobson; stepdaughter, Armani Toney; brother, Carmi Thomas; sisters, Nakisha Casimir, Nikisha Francis, Naisha Francis, Kadijah Francis, Shamira Smith; grandmother, Cynthia Douglas, Joyce Jules-Francis; grandfather, William Warner, Kenneth Francis Sr.; nephews, Kaiden Forde, Dale Richards Jr., Jordin Richards, Patrick Carter Jr.; niece, Che’Layah Bussue and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing is Friday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, May 21, from 9 to 10 a.m at Living Word Family Ministries. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Living Word Family Ministries. The burial will follow at Smith Bay East End Cemetery. The family requests that everyone wear festive colors, and a mask or face covering is required.
