Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Stanley Duncan Coram on Jan. 21, 2023 at the age of 84. Born on the island of St. Kitts, Stanley was the son of the late Gladys Albertina Coram Stapleton of Nevis and the late Samuel James Duncan of St. Kitts. He was affectionately known as “Mingo” or “Duncan”.
He is survived by his children Stanley Coram, Jr., Jenefa Fredericks, Leon Coram, Victor Brown, Sr., Jacqueline Coram-Rouse, Elyn Martinez, Wendy Coram Vialet, and Cosette Coram; sisters, Jessica Corum, Evelyn Stapleton, Olive White, and Grace (Elsie) Griffin; brother, Arthur Stapleton; sons-in-law, Collinston Rouse, Miguel Martinez, Susthens J. Vialet; daughter-in-law, Saskia Coram; grandchildren, Angela Adowa, Stanley Coram III, Shainna Coram, Shanisha Coram, Shanae Coram, Victor Brown, Jr., Rasheema Rouse, Collincia Rouse, Collistancia Rouse, Cozette Rouse, Christopher Trammell, Susan Trammell, Alejandra Pabon, Kishma Coram, Kinesha Coram, Ezekiel Coram, Takiesha Coram, Beatrice Coram, Kiesha Coram Junbar, Sheniqua Coram, Kaya Coram; great-grandchildren, Malachi Gumbs, Jamarian Moore, Nasir Bey, Jerome Barnes, Jamesha Barnes, Justin Coram, Jelani Coram, Zakaria Coram, Zakoi Coram, Zakari Coram, Zion Coram, Jada Coram, Jessica Coram, Amani Coram, Clarisa Caines, Renesha Caines, Beatrice Lamb, Aulijah Junbar, Aumelia Junbar, Auliah Junbar, Keon Smith, Randy Smithfield; nieces, Viola Saunders-Edwards, Winifred Sackey, Nora Saunders-Sarjeant, Edna Duncan-Hoxter, Jacqueline Jackson, Henrietta Mike, Roslyn Mike, Georgina O’Brian, Jackie Forrester, Jeanette Mike-Stewart, Lenora Ritter, Patrice Stapleton; nephews, Othniel Saunders, Jr., Anthony Saunders, Sr., Gerald Duncan, Clifton Corum, Raphael Corum, Jean Corum, Reynold Corum, Corey White, Roosevelt Mike, Adolphus Mike, Leslie Mike, Lesroy Williams, Lenroy Williams, Henry Stapleton, Leslie Stapleton, Delroy Stapleton, Quinton Griffin and many other relatives and friends.
The family extends our gratitude to the Christian Unity Church family; special cousins, family of the late Erasmus Thomas, family of the late Jeremiah Halliday, Pansyna Bailey and family, family of the late Joseph Halliday, family of the late Reginald Coram, family of the late Jacob M. Warner, and Ivera Koram.
The first viewing for Stanley Duncan Coram will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow immediately at 10 a.m. at Christian Unity Church in Savan. Interment is at the Easter Cemetery in Smith Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.