Stanley Hanley transitioned peacefully into internal life on Wednesday June 28, 2023.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Hanley-Ward, Clive Hanley and two grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Gumbs, Simonetta drew, Rupertha Grant, Valerie Weekes and Beverly Norford; brothers, Norton, Melvin, Kenneth and St.Clair Hanley; brothers-in-law, Victor Norford and Erroll Grant; ten nieces, ten nephews and family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023 at Turnbull Funeral Chapel, 3815 Crown Bay #10 St. Thomas, VI at 10 a.m. Interment follows at the Eastern Cemetery.
Heartfelt gratitude to Sheldon Brooks, Victor Norford and Cassandra Brandy for their support and expression of love to our beloved. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
