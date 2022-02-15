Stanley Quetel, 63, of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Jan. 5, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. He was surrounded by family, love and laughter.
Born on Oct. 30, 1958, he was the son of the late Joseph Vitalis (Marcel) Quetel and the late Audrey Bryan Quetel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Ralph Quetel.
Stanley attended Charlotte Amalie High School, where he developed his life-long love of fixing every and anything. He was a true jack of all trades. He enjoyed being on the water and fishing as well as spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Gigi Quetel; children, Christina, Jason and Joshua Quetel; brother, Steve Quetel; daughters-in-law, Natasha Quetel and Kristina (Kitty) Edwards; son-in-law, Joe Koeniger; father-in-law, Edward Danet; mother-in-law, Valerie Danet; brothers-in-law, Denny Bryan and Gerard Danet; sisters-in-law, Irene Maple, Charlene Bryan, Anna Quetel and Mary Danet; special aunts, Judy O. Raimer, Ermin Olive and Evelyn Olive; special uncles, Stanley Olive and Patrick Olive; special friends, Per Fog, Jens Fog, Katy Dietsch and family, Salvador Bryan, Peter Laurencin, Wanda Verdejo, Anjelica Magras, Tarrant Dunford and Jon McKay. Also, there are many cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Estate Elizabeth, St. Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of St. Thomas. The memo should specify “Stanley’s Place Wing.” As many know, one of Stanley’s passions was fostering kittens with his wife, Gigi. We can think of no better way of honoring him than having the future area for homeless kittens named after him. Donations can be forwarded to Gigi Quetel at P.O. Box 304583, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803.
