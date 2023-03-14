The family is sad to announce the passing of Stephanie Warner, who passed on Feb. 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her mother, Aster George Warner; her father, Jacob Mortimer Warner; and a son, Jamal Stephan Warner.
She is survived by her children, Amal Williams, Nataki Williams, Ishana Williams, Nabinghi Williams, and Jehrelle Warner; and by her siblings, Ronald Warner, Maysia Roberts, Ellerney Colbourne-Gabriel, Juliet James and Edwin Warner. She is being mourned by her in-laws, Leandro Gabriel, Lloyd Roberts, Persha Stout-Warner and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Viewing will be at 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery Smith Bay. Funeral services are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.