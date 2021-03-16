We regret to announce the passing of Stephanie Williams, who died March 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nydia M. Williams; and sister, Brenda L. Bess.
She was survived by her daughter, Bernadette M. Towers-O’Campo; son-in-law, Candelario O’Campo; stepfather, George J. Bess Sr.; brothers, Wilbert O. (Willa) James and George J. (Junie) Bess Jr.; sisters, Carol Smith; brother-in-law, Collin W. Smith Sr.; nieces, Georgette M. Lawrence, Jendayah James, Gabriella O’Campo; nephews, Lerone W. Donadelle, Mario A. Harrigan, Dominique Lathan, Jermaine, Jeremy, Jabari, Jevan, and Jamari James; granddaughters, Lydia Towers, Gabriella O’Campo; grandson, Dominic Lathan; great- granddaughter, Le’yanni Towers; great-grandson, Hezekiah Miranda; special cousins, Patricia Samuel, Beryl Samuel, Rosemarie Donastorg; special friends, Bernadette Gaillard, Louvena (Louet) Penn, Rosiley (Cunchie) Paquette, Peter Woods, Eli (my heart) Bermudez, Agatha (Aggie, my heart) Callwood, and the staff at The Village on St. Croix; and more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, with services at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
