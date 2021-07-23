Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Stephen J. Caesar, affectionately known as John Caesar, on July 11, 2021, at the age of 79.
Stephen John Caesar was survived by his wife, Sylma; children, Jude, Darius, Daniel, Lazarus, and Anne; daughters-in-law, Myrtle and Danie; grandchildren, Jovian, Deanna, Joanna, Jonathan, Sarah, Jerlyn, Donalee, Jarell, Jer-Hennis, Phillip, and Jason; and great-grandchildren, Ansley, Anne, and Bryson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of
St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
