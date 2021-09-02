We announce the passing of Stephen Ove Olsen, also known as Windy, on Aug. 4, 2021. He was born March 12, 1953, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Stephen Olsen was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ove Olsen, also of Christiansted.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Reynolds.
Stephen was a master wood craftsman, specializing in the art of fine woodworking, using our local mahogany. He will be deeply missed by his numerous close friends.
Stephen Ove Olsen will be interred in the Frederiksted Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. There will be a brief graveside service.
