Stephen Peltier
Stephen Peltier, who was born on Oct. 12, 1942, died on Jan. 22, 2020.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday with the service to follow at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Valarie Gemma Peltier.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Lisa Peltier, Rosemarie Peltier, Clavia Peltier-Mulcare, Linzie Rose Peltier Maduro, Celina Peltier Petty and Francisca Peltier; sons, Stephenson Mark Peltier, Clancy Peltier and David Curtis Peltier; grandchildren, Shanoya Mary Barry, Shanoy De’Wayne Barry, Latisha Mike, Macy Mills, Kysion David, R’Sean Donastorg, R’Anna Donastorg, Miranda Mulcare, Rohan Mulcare Jr., Davion Harvey, Shanell Ferris, Shareka Ferris and Malik Neal, Devon Peltier, Deyann Peltier, Deva Peltier, Kennedy Peltier and Elijah Peltier; great-grandchildren, K’Dani David, Dani James, Micah James, Christian Mulcare, Caden Mulcare and Imani Sloan and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.