We regret to announce the passing of Steve Blake, who died Feb. 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Basil A. Blake; and brother, Ronald J.V. Turnbull.
He was survived by his mother, Esther R. Turnbull; sister, Leoneilda L. Blake; brothers, Dwight Blake and Donald M. Turnbull; aunts, Doris Smalls, Irma Creque, Victoreen Romney-Varlack, Vivian Powell; uncles, Ruhner Romney; nieces and nephews, Kamali N. Blake, Shaharlee J. Blake, Victor Blake, Gyasi Blake, Shamika Blake, Gabrielle Blake; and cousins, Shirley Charles, Rosalind Harkins, Jasmine Fredericks, Kevin Smalls, Marvin Smalls, Paul A. Smalls, Lynda Romney-Varlack, Christopher Romney-Varlack, Sherry O’Neal, Milton Creque, Damian Creque, Sandra Griffith, Gregory Hodge, Michelle Bhajan, Guy West, Dawn Matthey, Stacy Pickering.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Christchurch Methodist with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.