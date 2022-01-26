Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Steven Alphonso Rodgers.
Steve passed away at his home in Norfolk, Va., where he resided for 40-plus years.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Alphonso Rodgers; stepmother, Kathleen Lashley Rodgers; and his brother, Lee C. Jackson.
He is survived by his mother, Alma Joseph Macfarlane; daughter, Serita Ashley Rodgers; ex-wife, Brenda Rodgers, sisters, Sheryl Rodgers-Soto, Felice Marrow, Dr. Kathleen Rodgers, and Coreen Rodgers-Reed; brother, Alphonso “Alito” Rodgers Jr.; brothers-in-law, Christopher Marrow and Lenny G. Reed; nieces, Victoria Soto, Michelle Williams-Ballantine, Amber Francis, Kerstin Thompson, Lenika A. Reed, and Lennise Reed; nephews, Lee C. Jackson Jr., Kyle K. Monsanto, Akeel J. Francis, Vaughn A. Marrow, Adrian ”Mikey” Francis, Lennie Reed and Laurence Reed; great-nieces and great-nephews, Orlando Carino, Aiden J.J. Francis, Asia Francis, Anyce Francis, Zarrin Walters II, Kyla Monsanto, Zoe Ballantine, Noah Ballantine, JeNao A. A. Francis, Adejah Myers, and Faith Joseph; cousins, Darril “Bucky” Rodgers, Errol “Skeebo” Rodgers, Lynette “Bakeeta” Rodgers, Ramona Rodgers-Faoye, Dawn Rodgers, Ilma Rodgers, Myrtle Farrelly, Denise Farrelly, Anthony Farrelly, Brenda Farrelly-Moving, Beryl Farrelly-Warner, Niresta Corneiro, Bernice S. Turnbull, Levron “Pops” Sarauw, Delois Turner, Cheryl Hermon, Glenora Joseph, Glenda Joseph, Linda Joseph, Glencia Joseph, Glenroy Smith, Bassanio Davis III, Lauritz David, Eleanor Thompson, attorney Leonard B. Francis, Joyce Francis-Edwards, Alfred Turner, Karen Turner, Monroe Trotman Jr., Elvis Trotman, Ernest Trotman, Lester Trotman, John Trotman and family, Laura Trotman and Lana Trotman-Ritter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Tuesday, Feb. 1, at New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Tributes begin at 9 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
