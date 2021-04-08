Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Steven Macias, affectionately known as Stevo.
He was born Feb. 24, 1980, and passed away on March 25, 2021.
Steven Macias was survived by his father, Raul Macias; girlfriend Amy Laplace; sons, Kristian and Kyle Laplace, Tristin, and Steven Macias; best friend, Dru; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.