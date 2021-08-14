Stuart Butler left us suddenly on July 26, 2021.
Stuart was born in North Dakota in 1946 and and grew up in Texas. He served in the Army and USVI Coastguard Auxiliary.
He moved to St. Thomas in 1990, where he met the love of his life, Kathy. Together they built their home on Water Island, where they lived a happy and full life.
Stuart was a hardworking, passionate, funny and incredibly generous man. He had the gift of conversation and thus, never met a stranger. Stuart was a lifelong learner. He enjoyed reading, woodmaking, playing backgammon, riding his tractor, and entertaining and cooking. Stuart’s greatest joy was bringing joy to others.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Kathleen Greene Butler; his daughter, Dawn Ripley; grandson, Tyler Ripley; stepdaughters, Michelle and Melissa Greene; grandchildren, Rafe and Brandon; and great-granddaughter Sofia.
In memory of Stuart, pass along a smile and a good deed daily.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.