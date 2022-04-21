Sue Cardinale Hutchins, 1930 Orange Picker Road, Jacksonville, Fla., died April 13, 2022, after a long illness.
Sue was born in New York, York, and attended Kalamazoo College. She married her fiancé Eugene Lewis Hutchins in 1955 while he was stationed in Germany for the U.S. Army. In 1956 they returned to Michigan but in 1957 they moved to New Haven, Conn., where they had two sons, Thomas, born in 1958, and Steven in 1959.
In 1962, Sue, Eugene, and their sons relocated to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. There she bore a third son, Eric, in 1963. She served as the business manager and bookkeeper for Eugene’s construction business in the territory for 43 years while volunteering in numerous charitable and community organizations. Sue and her family enjoyed summers in the cabin they built together by hand on Lake Mooselookmeguntic in Rangeley, Maine, in 1970. In 2004, she moved to Jacksonville with her husband, where she enjoyed her church and spending time with family.
A widow of 10 years after a 56-year marriage, Sue is survived by two of her sons, Steve of Jacksonville, and Eric of Big Horn, Wyoming; four grandsons, eight granddaughters, and 11 great-grandchildren in Sweden, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at Mandarin Cemetery on April 23, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Mark Seagle officiating.
