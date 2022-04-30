Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Surifan Baks on April 13, 2022.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Turnbull's Funeral Home, with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery
She was preceded in death by Lenea Industrious.
She is survived by her children, Louis Industrious and Jaazaniah Webster.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.