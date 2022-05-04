We regret to announce the passing Surifan Baks, who died April 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by Lenea Industrious.
She is survived by her children, Louis Industrious and Jaazaniah Webster; sisters, Shyra Abrahan, Hyroon Sookdeo, Myroon Sooklal, Radhida Germain; brothers, Hasein Baks, Rafique Baks, Shafique Baks; brother-in-law, Ganesh Sooklal; nieces, Joanne Cooksey, Sandra Sooklal; great-nieces, Brittany Sooklal, Kaliska Sooklal, Zoe Cooksey, Vashti Cooksey; great-great-nieces, Grace Sooklal; nephew, Rohan Sooklal; great-nephews, Kyle Sooklal, Sah Jun Sooklal, Jeremiah Sooklal; niece-in-law, Jackie Sooklal; nephew-in-law, Wilfred Cooksey; and more friends and family too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be today from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
