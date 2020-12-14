The family of Susan Bruch Moorehead is saddened to announce her passing on Nov. 20, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after taking ill earlier this year.
Susan Bruch was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Washington, D.C. She was the third of four children born to Alvan Bruch, Ph. D., and Esther Brill Bruch, R.N. Susan graduated from Hazleton Area H.S. (1968), Wilkes College, summa cum laude (1972), and Syracuse University School of Law (1979).
Shortly after graduating from law school, Susan moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, which would become the home of her heart for the next 40 years. She practiced law in the Virgin Islands as a trial attorney and real estate expert with a retinue of law partners over the years, most recently since 2004 with Henry Smock at the Law Offices of Smock and Moorehead.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Philip (Sam Weller).
She was survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Ronald Moorehead, Sr., her son, Ronald Moorehead Jr.; stepchildren, Joanne (John) and Julian, sisters, Carolyn Mertz, Mary Gottstein, brothers-in-law, Robert (Carlotta) and Roy (Charmaine), sister-in-law, Carol Hymes; special friends, Ruth Holder, Margherita Amodeo, Bonnie Hood, Andy Capdeville; adopted mom, Clely Berry, and many dear friends, family, nieces, and nephews too numerous to mention.
Her kindness and generosity cannot be overstated. A memorial service is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, at at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on St. Thomas.
