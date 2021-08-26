Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Sylvanie “LaLa” Turbe on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre and Arlene Turbe; brothers, Joe, Phillip, Paul, John, and Louise; daughter, Denise Williams; and sisters, Felicia Vante and Cecilia Danet.
She is survived by her son, Ray Hodge; daughter, Barbara Lawrence and sons, Glenn Moore and Dexter Moore, and daughters Lisa Lewis and Michelle Garrity; daughter-in-law, Nina Moore; sons-in-law, Peter Lewis and Devin Garrity; sister, Peola Harrigan; sister-in-law, Lestelle Turbe; and 12 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing and service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Newcomer Funeral Home, South Seminole Chapel, 335 E State Road 434, Longwood, Fla. The viewing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. The final resting will take place later on St. Thomas, USVI.
