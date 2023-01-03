Sylvia Claxton

Family and friends are sad to announce the passing of Sylvia "Tall Girl" Claxton.
She is survived by her children, Charles Claxton Jr., Sean Claxton Sr., Carl Claxton Sr., and Carolyn Morris; grandchildren, Charles Claxton III, Nicolas Claxton, Charleston "Chase" Claxton, Carmyn Claxton, Sean Claxton Jr., Sadiyah Claxton, Saiian Claxton, Aleisha Kramer, Sage Claxton, Carl Claxton Jr., Layla Claxton and Cameron Tapp; great-grandchildren, Stori Claxton, Sahri Claxton, Amauri Reed, Reezyn Key and Ameera Reed; many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will take place on Jan. 20, 2023, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service for Sylvia "Tall Girl" Claxton will take place on Jan. 21, 2023, with the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.