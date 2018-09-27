Services will be held Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, for Sylvia Constantia Sewer Daniel Barry, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at the age of 89 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She is the daughter of the late Elvictor Sewer and Olivia Callwood from Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands.
The viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kingdom Life Ministries International in Brooklyn, N.Y. Pre-interment services will held Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Brooklyn, N.Y. Interment will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, N.J.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Barry; sons, Keith Daniel, Anthony Barry; and granddaughter, Christine Daniel.
She is survived by four children, Emile Daniel, Sheryl John, Lydia Daniel and Annette Barry; siblings, Zida Parris, Pearlette Chinnery, Lestelle Turbe, Esme Fraser, Gertrude Coakley, Lorna Johnson, Urmond Callwood, Claudius Callwood, Wendell Callwood, Shermon Callwood and Vancito Sewer; grandchildren, Jamel Price Sr., Waleeda Daniel, Carlene Hodge, Iasia John, Monica Francis, Gaspar Francis, Anthony Barry Jr., Curtis Barry, Kirsten Barry, and Massinissa Smith; great-grandchildren, Chrissanni James, Jamel Price Jr., Jahlil Price, Dynasty Bass, Timothy Nicholson, Nathaniel Wilson Jr., Jabaar and Jabrise MacTavious, Juniqua Hodge, Jaraea Richardson, Jamaar and Jamoi Arthur, Avahanni Smith, Cas Francis; great-great-grandchildren, Caleea Campbell, Calesha and Calaeja Chamberlin, Ca’lani Mcmichael, Jestinee and Jàel Vasquez; aunts, Christalia Akins, Geraldine Callwood, Ena Callwood, Daisy Graham; uncle, James Callwood; special friends, Robert Procope, Thelma King, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Chapel Inc., in Brooklyn, N.Y.
