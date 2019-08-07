Sylvia Durant of Estate Rattan transitioned into eternal rest on July 15, 2019. She was 91 years old
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Durant, Sr.; and son, Emile Durant Jr.
She is survived by her children, Harriet Durant Lewit, Lynette Durant Stewart, M.D., Kevin Durant, Tricia Durant Magloire; sons-in-law, Fermin Stewart, M.D., D.V.M., Peterson Magloire; grandchildren, Ashley Lewit, Fabio, Rodney Fabio III, Samantha Stewart, Fermin Alex Stewart, Tristan Magloire, Brandon Magloire, Deja Durant, Raheim Durant, LaShawn Durant, Derrick Waller, Teneishia Mendonca, Tiffany Stewart; great-grandchildren, Cameron Fabio, Imani Durant, Brianni Durant, Teanni Durant, Keoni Durant, Siniya Walker, Derrick Waller Jr., Lianna Mendonca, Adrian Mendonca; great-great-grandchildren, Jusiah Durant Melendez, Milani Durant Melendez; sister-in-law, Asalita Durant Brown; aunts, Susanna Brin, Yvonne Bowsky, Leona Smith, Ester Milliner and their children and grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Michael, Walter, Jr., and Marvin Durant, Roland Richardson, Sonny, Louise, Larry, Debbie, and Lena Sebastian, Carol and Kenneth Brown, Ray, Lydie, Armel, and Mark Bailey, Maria Fredericks, Allison, Mario, Neil, Raymond and Renee Canton, Aissa and Vanessa Thompson, Craig and Kimberly Durant, Ada Durant, the Osborne family, the Miliner family, and the James family; near and dear to Sylvia’s heart, Iris Chinnery, Ursula Richards, Margaret Thompson, Ronalda Pedro, Jemma Moses, and the Henneman family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Barren Spot. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.