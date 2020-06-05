Sylvia Keturah Walters
Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Sylvia Keturah Walters, better known as “Sylvia James” or “Keturah.”
Keturah was born in St. Kitts but lived in the Virgin Islands for 45 years.
The first viewing will be held today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Saturday, June 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. at New Vision Ministries with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her five children, Claudette James, Ivy Broadbelt-Johnson, Diana Broadbelt, Bernadette Rivera, and Celestine James-Levy; two stepsons, Nigel Marshall and Lester Junie Richards of St. Kitts; two sons-in-law, Delmiro Ezequiel Rivera and Brett Levy; 13 grandchildren, LeKay Flax, John Vincent Harris James, Jerome Broadbelt, Jovan Johnson, Destinee Johnson, Delicia Archer, Denysha Archer, Jaquanda Martin, Makeya James, Delmiro Rivera, Delmani Rivera, Delauni Rivera and Ezekiel Shackoy Rivera; six great-grandchildren; her ex-husband, Maurice James; two brothers, Vincent Walters and Adolphus Brandy, also known as Ramadin of St. Kitts; four sisters, Maltina Walters of St. Croix, Gwynneth Hodge of Tortola, Juliette Walters of St. Kitts, and Joan Ryan Bass; one aunt, Beryl Buchannan-Hughes; 18 nephews, including Dave O’Garro and Chesley Garnett; and 25 nieces, including Gweneth Williams of St. Kitts, Geraldine Walters-Buncome, Angie Gomansingh and Sandrine Bass-Terrell.
She is also survived by other special relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.