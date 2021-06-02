It is with deep sorrow that the family of Sylvia (Sylvie) Stephens-Penn, age 74, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, informs her family and friends of her passing. Sylvie died in Forsyth, Ga., on May 20, 2021.
Sylvia Penn was preceded in death by her father, Geraldo Stephens; mother, Ena Stephens; husband, Reuben Penn Sr.; son, Reuben Penn Jr.; sisters, Geraldine James and Beryl Stephens; nephew, Randy Stephens; sister-in-law, Enid Estrill; and her cousin and good friend, Rita Williams.
She was survived by her sons; Richard and Rishi Penn; daughters; Reubina and Racquel Penn and Raissa Penn-Beaver, adopted daughter, Ramona James-Allamby; sisters, Altagracia Stephens and Josepha Gerard; nieces, Arleen Gerard, Ann Swan, Verna Monsanto and Athena Gerard; nephews, Melvin James, Anthony Gerard, Neal Smith, Kenneth Steele Jr. and Alfred Hodge; son-in-law, Jeff Beaver; daughter-in-law, Amel Christopher-Penn; brothers-in-law, Glanville and Randolph Penn, Samuel and Liston Jacobs; and sisters-in-law; Gloria Matthias, Darriel Lee and Muriel Penn Jerigan.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Curtis, Raissa and Ravynne Jacobs, Gisselle Rivera, Latifah Warrell, Romijn, Raiyne, Renza, Rishani, Shereka, Shebreka, Randy and Raquan Penn and Jaquan George; great-grandchildren, Elissia Hendrickson, Lei’la Dupee, Carmen McClain, Saray and Syren Jacobs, Akim, A’kori and A’kairi Blyden, De’liqua and Deshawn Vanterpool and Neveah Penn; special friends, Laverne Battiste, MisJoe Chalwell and Mona and Milton Francis; godchildren, Jeanelle Blyden and Kathlyn Flemings; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There will be a private viewing for family only, as requested by Sylvia Penn. Tributes can be emailed to sylviapenntributes@gmail.com.
Arrangements were made under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
