It is with deep sorrow that the family of Tammy E. David announces her passing on March 21, 2021, in Newnan, Ga. She was 35.
Tammy was survived by her mother, Mavis Meade; father, Robert David; her children, Jerikai Francis and Yesenia Lily David; sister, Brigette (Peggy) David; brothers, Robert, Patrick and Shamoy David, Valmon Glasford and Rupert Campbell Jr.; her uncles, Gaston, Winston and Carlisle David, Emile Smith; her nieces, Kwanasia Charles, Vashanyah Glasford, Kia Campbell, Savannah, Kaylee and Cassidy David; nephews, Roquan, Kamron and Adrian David, Fitzroy (Junjun) Wattley, Vashawn, Veejay and Valmon Glasford; cousins too numerous to mention; and special cousins, Alicia Welsh, Barbara and Lydia Prescott, Deshawn and Keshawn Felicien, Samuel (Sammy) Fenton and Aaliyah Fenton.
She was also survived by her godchildren, John'Nicky (Poe-poops) Alfred, J'Anna (Pumpkin) Alfred and Kenari Williams; and special friends, Laurel (Peggy) Parker, Mimi Lapera, Bathsheba Prince, Kayon Hodge.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
