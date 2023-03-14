Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Tasheem Errol Monsanto on February 20, 2023 at theage of 21.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Shelia and Elijah Hakim, and paternal grandparents Lorraine Farrington and Errol K Monsanto, as well as his great-grandparents Gertrude L Clarke-Caines, Beryl Farrington, Emile Monsanto, Rehenia Fredricks-Monsanto and Cynthia Chambers Perdereaux.
Tasheem Errol Monsanto is survived by his mother, Barika Hakim and father, Kraig J. Monsanto. Also left to mourn are his brother and sister, Elijah Monsanto and A’Lasha Henry; aunts, Latoya Edwards, Kisha M. Monsanto, Kema M. Monsanto and Kim M. Monsanto; an adopted aunt, Shenell Mercer; uncles, Jonathan Hakim, Jeremiah Hakim, Elijah Hakim, Roland Monsanto, Joh Monsanto, Kyle Monsanto, Kori Monsanto, K’Shawn Monsanto and Kasey Harvey; an adopted uncle, Joemaine Sweeney; great aunts, Ruby Monsanto-Bloice, Bernice Turnbull, Jacklyn V Clarke-Edwards and Denese Dore; great uncles, Anthony “Diamond” Clark, Merlin “Shaka Boom” Clarke, Keithroy “Kahadafi” Caines, Simon Kevin Caines, Eugene Monsanto, Vernon Monsanto, Raymond Monsanto, Maurice Farrington, Vance Monsanto (Deceased), Monroe “Butch” Farrington, Essington Wade Great-great aunts: Bernice Fredericks, Vera Fredericks, Cynthia Clarke Dodds, Bernice Turnbull, great-great uncles: Daniel Clarke and Bernard Clarke; cousins, Ludence “Boogie” Turnbull Jr., Lizanne Turnbull, Sylvia Farrington, Jane Farrington, Zahnaysia Farrington, Tahjan Farrington, Eva Hakim, Elijah Hakim III, Micheal Ramsay, Shakiah Clarke, Khandi Caines, Kenneth Edwards, Jenica Edwards, Henry L. Baron, Jr., Kaleed Ferninand, Michael Ferdinand Jr., Kimdi Ferdinand, Andrea Monsanto, Harmoni L. Baron, Makema A Carty, Kaela Monsanto, Jermine R. Niles, Ma’Lanja A. Carty, Kyla Monsanto, I’Kymaya Blackett, LyNaejah Payne, Viniqua David, Viquan David, Stacy Scotland, and many other loving cousins too numerous to mention from the Monsanto, Hakim, Turnbull, Edward, Caines, Fredericks, Wade, Chambers, Charleswell, and Scotland families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, March 21, at Wesley Methodist Church. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Brookman Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
