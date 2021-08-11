Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Terence Willock, who died July 29, 2021, on St, Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Willock.
He is survived by his mother, Claretta Willock; daughter, Terisha Willock; son, Terence Willock Jr.; granddaughter, A’Laeyah Xenique; brothers, Douglas Willock, Patrick Willock, Steve Willock, Trevis Matthew, Jareem Matthew, Anthony Francis; sisters, Joycelyn Willock,
Leotha Coulanges, Leona Pennyfeather; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Willock,
Melissa Matthews; aunt, Mildred Hodge; stepmother, Hilma Herbert; nephews, Patrick Willock Jr., Christopher, Donte, Brandin, Douglas Jr., Alijah Francis Jr. and Leythan Coulanges; nieces,
Jennifer, Jasmin, Makeda, Claretta, and Patrice Willock and Taylor Matthew; special friend, Juliet Berg; cousins, Eugene Farrell, Michael Carty, Calvin Hodge, Desmond Edmeade, Leayon Carty (USA), Marissa Carty (SKB); best friend,
John C. James, also known as Iyah; friends, Marvin Samuel, Edith Carr-Allen, Dothlyn Weekes, Beatriz Nieves, also known as Betty, Donna Bassue, Verline Penn, Laralee Connor, attorney Clive Rivers, Charlene Francis, Joyce Kean and family, Judy Thompson and family, Yarian Lawrence and family, and all the guys from the corner shop (Smithy Shop).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service of the late Terence Willock on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church. The viewing will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m., immediately followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
