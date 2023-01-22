Family and frends are sad to announce the death of Terrance JohnLewis, who was born July 14, 1999, and who died Dec. 31, 2022.
He is survived by his mother, Hyacinth JohnLewis; father, Joseph JohnLewis; sister, Jene JohnLewis; and sisters, Jodie JohnLewis and Joslene Catnott.
A wake/public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, int he Blyden Memorial Chapel.
A viewing will take place at Bovoni Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.