With our deepest sympathy, we regret to announce to family and friends of the sudden passing of Terrence Charles Liburd, better known as Terry or Roper, who died June 6, 2020, at age 49.
Terry was born on St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and was separated from his mother when he was only 9 months as he was taken to Ponds Extension in St. Kitts to live with his father. As a young man Terry relocated to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and in 1990 he moved to St. Thomas where he lived in Contant for 30 years.
He was employed at Caneel Bay Resort in St. John for 20 years; and for the last two years he worked at Bolongo Bay Beach Resort.
Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Simon Charles of St. Lucia.
Terry is survived by his mother, Marcella (Tokes) Charles of St. Lucia; father, Calito Rufino Jimmy Liburd of Mount Lily, Nevis; stepmother, Myrtice Marcella Liburd; daughter, Terresa Charlene Liburd; brother, José Liburd; sisters in St. Lucia, Cecilia Charles, Francis Priscilla Charles, Octavia Patsy Mathurin, Marcelline Mathurin, Sandra Gloria Price in Canada, Othelia Joane Mathurin Deterville in New York, and Maritza Liburd in St. Kitts; his daughter's mother, Murtle Thomas; adopted father, Elton Warner; uncles, Russell Liburd of Manchester, England, George Williams of England, Lloyd Williams of Camps Village, Nevis, and Llewellyn Williams of Fountain Village, Nevis, and Horasis Charles and Julian Charles, all of St. Lucia.
He was also survived by aunts, Nester Liburd of Fountain Village, Nevis, and Catherine Charles, Pearl Charles and Jennifer Charles, all of St. Lucia; nephews, Shevawn Charles in Miami, in St. Lucia Junior Charles, Leone Charles, Phillip Ishmael, Simone Saint Claire, in Canada, Dalton Charles, Harlon Charles, Michael Thomas, Aaron Price, Damian Mathurin and Daneil Mathurin, and in Trinidad Lance Mathurin; nieces, in St. Lucia are Kurlyn Charles, Kiesha Charles, Ashley Mathurin, Sian Saint Claire, Rufina Charles and Shannon Mathurin, in Canada are Vanessa Mathurin and Simmanessia Thomas, in New York are Tyffany Deterville, Chastidy Deterville and in St. Kitts Marsha Liburd; close family are Gwenneth Selkridge in Texas, Bernadette Selkridge in Antigua, Kenneth Selkridge and Glenn Selkridge in St. Croix, Catilda Skeete in Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, Norma Stapleton in Half-Moon St. Kitts, Dr. Delores Harris Stapleton, in Christ Church St. Kitts, Joan Stapleton, Patrick Stapleton, Marcus Stapleton, Anthony Stapleton and Maurice Stapleton, Georgette Richards in Leicester, England, Ovan Stapleton in St. Maarten, Gwenneth and Janet Stapleton in Puerto Rico, Curtis Richards and Glenroy Pinney in Orlando, and Vincent Richards in St. Thomas; close friends in St. Kitts, Veralyn Finley, in St. Thomas are Orson Webbe, Ostia Evans, Peter Baron, Joanne White, Marlene White Ostalaza, Mary Bassue, Dennis Hodge, Natalie Warner, Royston Dupont, better known as Tanza, Knekaa of Picture Perfect, J. “Five-Eights” Marsham, Daniel Crabbe-Ras Nashamba-I, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services for Terrence Charles Liburd will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The viewing is at 9 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
