Thaddeus “Ted” Bast, 89, passed away at his home in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Ted was born and raised in Johnstown, Penn., later attending the University of Pittsburgh. While living in Pittsburgh, Ted met and married Betty, his wife of 54 years. Over the next 15 years, they lived in Cleveland, Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Antonio, and Los Angeles, where Ted steadily progressed in management positions for a variety of retail department stores and hotels, including the Beverly Hills Hotel. In 1976, Ted was recruited to join A.H. Riise on St. Thomas as general manager of the gift shop. Ted and Betty moved the family to the islands and Ted spent the next 24 years working for A.H. Riise stores and Isidor Paiewonsky Associates, retiring in 2000 as executive vice president. During this period, he was also very active in the chamber of commerce and Rotary Clubs, serving as president of both groups for a period of time.
Ted’s passions outside of work included traveling the world, having visited Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica in the 1950s, which ignited his love affair with the Caribbean.
He also loved playing golf, and his passion for the sport coupled with his relationships in the business community led him to organize the Million Dollar Shoot Out golf tournament at Mahogany Run, which was an annual chamber of commerce fundraiser for many years. His other love was music, especially piano and the accordion which he played to finance his early college education.
Ted is survived by his wife, Betty; their daughter, Lori Thompson and her husband Bill and their children Talisse and Trey; their son, Loren Bast and his wife Amanda and their children Ivy and Tristan, and his younger sister Stella.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. To share messages of condolences please visit www.hurleydavsfuneralhome.com.
