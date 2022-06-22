We regret to announce the passing of Thelma Alberta Smith Gumbs, who passed away peacefully and quietly Friday, June 3, 2022, at her place of residence at 91.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Smith and Dorothy Smith-Gumbs; brothers, Pedro, Alfredo, Julio Smith; and his sisters, Julia Smith Scatliffe and Leona Smith Almestica.
Thelma Alberta Smith Gumbs, also known as Sister Smith or Ms. Thelma, is survived by her two daughters, Celia Anthony de Ramirez and Mayra Salomon; son-in law, Nestor Ramirez Sr., brothers, Felipe Smith, Benito Smith, Mario Smith and Silvio Smith; sisters, Graciela Smith, and Iris Smith-Edwards; grandchildren, Kelin Ramirez, Thelma Perez Ramirez, Nestor Ramirez, Jenica Ramirez, Amos Francis and George Francis; great-grandchildren, Nestor Ramirez Jr., Naara Ramirez, Nathan Ramirez, Kelana Ramirez, Emerald Ramirez, Micah Ramirez, and Jelian Diaz; nieces, Minerva Chinnery-Holloway, Yolanda Blaize, Cheryl Todman, Denisia George, Carmen Maynard, Marisa Smith, Kenia Edwards, Melissa Smith-Diaz, Denisia George, Sherise Smith, Bethsaida Smith-Hanley, Jennifer Smith, and Maria Smith Thomas; nephews, Kurt Hodge, Kenton Edwards, Ricardo Scattliffe, Sedinio Smith (Effo), Sedinio Smith (Danie), Benito Smith Jr., Shawn Smith, and Daniel Smith; sisters-in-law, Sonia Smith, Celestine Smith, Leoneal Smith and Belke Smith; brother-in-law, Zenos Edwards; special friends, Beryl Smith and Betty Smith; and children of the late Edwardo Smith, Daisy Richardson Testermark and Jorge Richardson.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Blyden Memorial Funeral Home. Final services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Apostolic Faith Church in Smith Bay, with the viewing to begin at 9 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
