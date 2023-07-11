Thelma Louise Greaux
It is with great sadness that the family of Thelma Louise Greaux announces her passing on July 3, 2023, at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Greaux and Bernard “Benny” Questel; parents, Thomas Berry and Suzanne Valentine Berry; sisters, Andria Valentine Berry and Elmira Sitosky; and brothers, Joseph Berry and Louis Berry.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Bryan; sons, Paul Avid Greaux, Lawrence Greaux and Rudolph “Rudy” Greaux; son-in-Law, Edwin Bryan Sr.; daughters-in-law, Angie Greaux and Evelyn Greaux; grandchildren, Lori Bryan-Gray, Edwin “Eddie” Bryan Jr. (Gina Bryan), Cindy Bryan, Leeann White (Dion White), Jason Greaux, Jolie Greaux, Justin Greaux (Sara Greaux) and Aimee Greaux; great-grandchildren, Josiah Baychu, Edwin Bryan III, Jeff “Ben” James III, Joshua Baychu, Adrianna Bryan, Aria Benjamin, Dimani White, Dominic White, Juliana Greaux and Jaida Greaux; sister, Ann Gertrude Berry; brother-in-law, George Berry; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Mafolie, with Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Mafolie (OLPH) Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.