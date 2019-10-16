Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Thelma Lucilla Francis-Ware, who passed away Sept. 19, 2019, in Georgia at the age of 88.
Thelma Lucilla Francis-Ware is survived by her
daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Ware; granddaughter, Marie Antoinette Ware; special niece, Iolanie “Lanie” Reed; 11 nieces, including, Lauren “Linda” Reed-Thomas, Iolani “Lani” Miller,
Romalia Smith, Delores Vanterpool, Valencia Brathwaite, Bellancita Creque, June D. Francis, Donna Francis-Fah, Ferriecia Francis, Patricia Beatty, Lecia Richards; nine nephews, including,
Laurett “Tato” Reed, La Verne “Verne” Reed, Lennie Reed Sr., Jorge “Tito” Galiber,
Eric Wheatley Sr., Egbert “Cap” Wheatley, Everette “Cayo” Wheatley, Duane Francis, Dominic Francis; nieces-in-law, Coreen Rodgers-Reed, Micelania Ogando-Reed, Crystalia Wheatley;
nephews-in-law, Kenneth Thomas, Danny Day, Wendell Creque; special friends, Esonia Hassell, Carmen Grant; special great-nephew, Lamay Reed; special adopted nieces,
Laura Hassell, Lois Hassell-Habtes, Ph.D, Lisa Hassell-Forde, Louise Hassell-Armstrong
Lorayne Hassell-Webb; special adopted nephew, Louis A. Hassell II; and many other relatives.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with mass immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
