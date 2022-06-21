We regret to announce the passing of Thelma Smith Gumbs, who passed away peacefully and quietly Friday, June 3, 2022, at her place of residence at 91.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Blyden Memorial Funeral Home. Final services will be Saturday, June 25, at Apostolic Faith Church in Smith Bay with viewing to begin at 9 a.m. and services to begin at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Smith and Dorothy Gumbs-Smith; brothers, Pedro, Alfredo, Julio Smith; and her sisters, Julia Smith Scatliffe and Leona Smith Almestica.
Thelma Alberta Smith Gumbs, also known as Sister Smith or Ms. Thelma, is survived by her two daughters, Celia Anthony de Ramirez and Mayra Salomon; son-in law, Nestor Ramirez Sr., brothers, Felipe Smith, Benito Smith, Mario Smith and Silvio Smith; sisters, Graciela Smith, and Iris Smith-Edwards; grandchildren, Kelin Ramirez, Thelma Perez Ramirez, Nestor Ramirez , Jenica Ramirez, Amos Francis, and George Francis; great-grandchildren, Nestor
