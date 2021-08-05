With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Theodore Gerard Bernier announces his passing on June 18, 2021. Teddy, as he was affectionately called, was born on St. Thomas, USVI, and grew up in Frenchtown.
He was survived by his son, Jovan Arel Bernier; his brother, Robert "Danny" Bernier; sister-in-law, Michele Bernier; and niece, Ashley Lynn Bernier. He was also survived by members of the Magras, Greaux and Danet families.
He was also survived by special friends, the late Pastor Edward Magras and wife Jalma Magras, David Aubain, Kathy Scabriel, Larry Danet, Alicia Garcia, Abigale Munson, Jacqueline L. Thomas (former wife), Earnest Ross, Velissa Hansen and Luis Carmello.
Teddy was preceded in death by his father, Theodore "Red" Bernier; and his mother, Geraldine "Barbbie" Bernier.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
