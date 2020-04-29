The family of Theresa Beatrice Hack James, also known as "Terry," is saddened to advise the community of her sudden demise on March 29, 2020, at the Arbor Ridge Nursing Home, in Silver Spring, Md.
She was the Matriarch of the Hack family of Richmond, Va., and passed away eight days shy of her 95th birthday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ullmont L. "Monty" James,Sr.; and her brother, Russell L. Hack Sr., who lived in Richmond.
She is survived by her sons, Ullmont L. "Lenny" James Jr. and Russell A. James; her sister-in-law, Dorene Hector James; and many nieces and nephews who are the descendants of her brother, Russell L. Hack, Sr.; and her deceased brothers-in-law, Wilfrid A. James, Randall N. James, and G. Luz A. James I.
Terry was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Ethel and Herbert Hack on April 6, 1925. Her mother died while she was a toddler and both she and her younger brother were raised by their maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, a Baptist minister, in Richmond.
After graduating from Armstrong High School, Terry relocated to Washington, D.C., a city offering job opportunities during World War II. At a Virgin Islands party in Washington, hosted by then law student Francisco "Kiko" Coneiro, she met her future husband, Ullmont L. James. They were married in St. Thomas in 1945.
Terry taught at the Abraham Lincoln and Leonard Dober Schools on St. Thomas. She formed the first group of majorettes in the territory; her Lincoln school class performed the first May pole twisting of the colors; her annual Easter egg hunts at the Dober School were greatly enjoyed; and, her hobby of photography was rewarded when one of her pictures was selected as the cover for the 1960 Carnival booklet.
In 1961, Monty accepted a job with the Agency for International Development of the U. S. Department of State, during the administration of President John F. Kennedy. It was an exciting time in the country and the world. It was also the beginning of the Jet Age, which shortened the travelling time to far-flung international destinations.
For nearly two decades, Monty's job took his family on assignments to Conakry, Guinea; Antananarivo, Madagascar; Mogadishu, Somalia; Rabat, Morocco, and Tunis, Tunisia. The boys, Lenny and Russell, attended boarding schools in Italy and Switzerland. Terry's flair for entertaining and her excellent culinary skills, helped catapult her husband's Foreign Service career. Some of her successful functions became legends that people still talk about: the food was always outstanding, but you never knew what surprising twist in presentation would greet you at the James' house.
When the family returned to Washington, Terry headed the Alley Library, a nonprofit that catered to exposing children from the ghetto to other aspects of life.
Monty had a decadeslong battle with Parkinson’s disease. During that period and the time which followed, Terry shined at her most dazzling brilliance. She was the devoted wife. Later as a widow, she became an independent woman of the 20th and 21st centuries. She continued mastering her culinary efforts, preparation and presentation skills; made cakes as a hobby; impressed many with a savvy use of the computer and enjoyed having a condo in her home state of Virginia.
She moved to the Riderwood Retirement Community in Silver Spring, Md., where she enjoyed her planned retirement by continued independent living, progressed to assisted living, and finally needed round the clock care as her dementia worsened. She died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 29th, as the day was beginning.
Terry has been cremated. Memorial services are being planned for the Washington Metropolitan area in June, with another later in St. Croix.
