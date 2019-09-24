Theresa J. White, born Nov. 17, 1932, died Aug. 18, 2019.
The funeral will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m., with viewing at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The body will be cremated.
She is survived by her mother, Lucia G Venzen; and father, Isiah Elijah Venzen; sisters, Dale Venzen Turnbull, Delita deLagarde Venzen; brother, John Henrique Venzen; stepson, Tyrone White; brothers-in-law, Leonard Turnbull, Excelman de Lagarde; and sister-in-law, Verna Venzen; and special friend, Molly Mills.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Farrington, Gladys Venzen, Rehenia Brunn; and brothers, Emmanuel Venzen, Alturo Venzen, Pedrito Venzen, Oswaldo Venzen.
