It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Theresa Nelister Guiste, better known as “Wowo,” aged 79 of LaPlaine, Dominica, who resided on St. Thomas.
She passed away Sept. 5, 2019. The viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The services will be at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
She leaves to mourn six children, Ursula Prosper, Randolph LaRonde, Stephanie Amaro, Graveny Carbon, Dennis Hurtault, and Sandra Guiste; three brothers, Lionel, Phillip, and Simon Guiste; two sisters, Veronica Graham and Lucy Barry; three in-laws, Shani Carbon, Eslie LaRonde, and Luis Amaro; 24 grandchildren, Cecil, Nardia, Tavare, Akim, Javed, Ranghi, Lynise, Ernest, Lu-J, Bernice, Akito, Ma-Eve, Majid, Chealsea, Denine, Wennis, JeanMali, D’Jani, Camika, Aaliyah, Tiffany, Tahj, Tamika, Lisa Cuffy and Luran Bruno; 18 great-grandchildren; 15 nieces; eight nephews; close family and friends, Brenda, Matt, Tatianna, Megan, Denis, Marianne, Evaline, Miss Eulie, Edwina, Ti-Sister, the Graham family, the Joseph family, the John Baptiste family and many more too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.