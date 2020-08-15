Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Theresa Patrick on July 31, 2020, at the age of 82.
She was survived by son, Alpheus Patrick in Trinidad; sisters, Anastacia Smith Stafford, Lenore Cornwall; brother, John Smith; adopted children, Sharmell, Sharna, Ebony, Tilford Lettsome Jr.; nieces, Dorothy, Susan, Sketta, Swenda, Anita, Cislyn, Larraine, Decima, Donna, Shirlyn, Anette, Lindy, Natasha and many more; nephews, Irvin, Willian, Selwyn, Kwame, Kwamu, Dale; close cousins, Margaret, Gilis, Aunty Gatts, John; great-nephews, Ray, Shaquil, Mark; nieces-in-law, Andrea Baltimore; nephews-in-law, Pastor Dunel Mauvais, Whinkley George, Alister Fletcher; and great-nieces, Shornette, Shannika, Zaniah, Donnella, Dana, Daniella, Taniesha, Diana, Lenique, Abbina, Rachel, Jayda.
Funeral services for Theresa Patrick will be held at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.