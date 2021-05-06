It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Thomas A. Quetel announces his passing in Morrisville, N.C., on April 23, 2021, at the age of 82.
Known by his family and friends as Tom, he was born in St. Thomas on Jan. 21, 1939. He graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul High School in 1956, Marquette University in 1960 and received his medical degree from Marquette University Medical School in 1964. Tom and his beloved wife Jane were married in Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1964.
They moved to New York where he completed his medical training in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical School in 1969.
Dr. Quetel, Jane and their children Julie and Michael moved to St. Thomas in 1969. He practiced medicine at his private office and at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital for 11 years. The family moved to Miami in 1980 where Dr. Quetel was the director of the Department of OB-GYN Ultrasound at the University of Miami School of Medicine until he retired.
Tom had a passion for deep sea fishing. His biggest catch was a 372-pound blue marlin. He also enjoyed boating with his family on their boat the Cozumel. Tom and Jane shared a love of international travel, cooking and were avid fans of the University of Miami Hurricanes football team.
Tom was survived by his wife, Jane Quetel; his daughter, Julie Quetel; his son, Michael Quetel and his daughter-in-law Kathleen Quetel. He was also survived by his sisters, Evelyn McLaughlin, Louise Arguin and Betty Farrell; and his brothers, William Quetel and Julian Quetel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Anne Marie Quetel; his sister, Elisa O’Dea; and his brother, Frank Quetel.
A date for a memorial service will be announced in the future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.