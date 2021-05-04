Thomas A. Quetel
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Thomas A. Quetel announces his passing in Morrisville, N.C., on April 23, 2021, at the age of 82.
Known by his family and friends as Tom, he was born in St. Thomas on Jan. 21, 1939. He graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul High School in 1956, Marquette University in 1960 and received his medical degree from Marquette University Medical School in 1964. Tom and his beloved wife Jane were married in Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1964.
They moved to New York where he completed his medical training in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical School in 1969.
Dr. Quetel, Jane and their children Julie and Michael moved to St. Thomas in 1969. He practiced medicine at his private office and at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital for 11 years. The family moved to Miami in 1980 where Dr. Quetel was the director of the Department of OB-GYN Ultrasound at the University of Miami School of Medicine until he retired.
Tom had a passion for deep sea fishing. His biggest catch was a 372-pound blue marlin. He also enjoyed boating with his family on their boat the Cozumel. Tom and Jane shared a love of international travel, cooking and were avid fans of the University of Miami Hurricanes football team.
Tom was survived by his wife, Jane Quetel; his daughter, Julie Quetel; his son, Michael Quetel and his daughter-in-law Kathleen Quetel. He was also survived by his sisters, Evelyn McLaughlin, Louise Arguin and Betty Farrell; and his brothers, William Quetel and Julian Quetel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Anne Marie Quetel; his sister, Elisa O’Dea; and his brother, Frank Quetel.
A date for a memorial service will be announced in the future.
Cheryl Brathwaite
Family and friends are sadly advised of the passing of Cheryl Brathwaite.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Liston “Nant” Brathwaite; mother, Elisa Fenner; father, Lawrence Carty; and brother, Kelvin “Kelly “Hodge.
She was survived by daughters, Nia and Neikia Brathwaite; grandkids, Ny’Kebo Warner, Cekijah Bonelli, NySiah Warner and Kiyan King Roebuck; stepmother, Emmy Ermina Carty; stepchildren, Ariel Brathwaite Evans, and Dale and Kela Brathwaite; sisters, Lydia Boynes, Lizabeth “Celia” Hodge Wilson, Lynette Smith Squiabro, Ameedah Mumin and Delorez Carty Night; brothers, Dale Carty Sr., Dalton Carty Sr., Gilbert L. Carty and Julius Carty; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Alma Hermon, Wilburn and Myra Smith, Olivine Brathwaite, Zandra Ritter, Corine Brathwaite and Rashid Makonnen, Nytha Brathwaite, Franklin and Charlene Brathwaite, Olga Hodge, Josefa Carty and Edita Carty; special nieces and nephews, Lori and Clifton Boynes, Twenesha Hodge, Hector Squiabro, Sharifah Dewindt, Shaness Thomas, Kiara and Alyssa Hodge, Joseph Wilson Chanika and Akil Brathwaite, Nesta Thomas, Derica Carty, Tiffany Carty and more too numerous to mention; great nieces and nephews, Chardonnay and Shaquan Tyson, Kareem, Qeion and Jevon Boynes; great-great-nephew, Kaden Boynes; special cousins, Letrisse Abbot, Linda Gerard, Sherise Smith, Seaside Inn Family, Kelvin Fenner, Neita Batiste, Ilka Webster, Doris Carty and Kishema Hodge; special friends, Clemencia White, Dian Tyson, Celestino White Sr., Godfrey “Buck” and Myrtle Lennard, Aloma Claudia Frett, Antonetta Archibald, Raymond and Winefred Francis, Charles Todman, Judith Smith, Ceceil Gerard and Berecia Maduro, Colette White Amaro, Gail Galloway, Aloma Barnabas and family, and the Crabbe family.
The first viewing is 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, with the service at 10 a.m. at the same church.
The funeral is entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
