Thomas Daniel (Danny) Crim, who was born Nov. 17, 1952, passed away peacefully in his Florida home on Dec. 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Preceding him in death is his loving wife, Wendy A. Hester.
Danny is survived by his beloved partner, Tracy L. Amiel; and three fur babies, Kink, Emma, and Stella. He is also survived by his sister, Susan A. Lambert and husband Johnnie; brother James K. Crim and wife Wendy; sister-in-law, Celeste Crim; nephews, John T. Lambert and wife Tammy, Marcus C.A. Lambert and wife Melissa, and Tyler J. Crim and wife Elzi.
Danny was a lover of life, and his passions were such an inspiration to all. He adored animals, great food, good music, and most importantly his family and friends. Danny's generous nature extended beyond the Wendy A. Hester Good Karma Foundation, as he would do most anything for those he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a donation to the Wendy A. Hester Good Karma Foundation, or any other shelter in need.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held at the George Washington Wyndham Grand Hotel, Winchester, Va., on Jan. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.