We regret to announce the passing of Thomas Descartes, who died Sept. 4, 2020.
Tributes will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with services at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He was survived by daughters, Petrona Stanislaus, Petronella Descartes, Angelina Daniel, Cybil Louis, Sylvia Descartes, Ursula Descartes, Alexandra Descartes, Lydia Descartes, Carmela Descartes, Wencesla Descartes, Elmina Descartes; sons, Francis Descartes, Urban Descartes, Robert Descartes, Charles Descartes, Cuthbert Douglas, Charles Descartes; adopted son, Michael Edwards; grandchildren, Helena Daniel, Ricky Null James, Nathan Stanilaus, Jermaine Frederick, Surge Frederick, Orville Frederick, Emmalee Descartes, Jamillia Descartes, Francis Augustin, Danlahlee Augustin, Samachandria Augustin, Dalgliesh Descartes, Teresha Mitcham, Tyrell Mitcham Sienna Charles, Avril Charles, Gussie Charles, Kahalil Descartes, Karen Fergusson, Harum Descartes, Victor Descartes, Hadia Roe, Ronald Frederick, Christopher Ashtian, Jonathan Ashtian, Sirr Brandon Ashton, Kaheem Descartes, Jomano Descartes, Jahkeel Descartes, Jamen Descartes, Jahkesha Descartes, Jaron Descartes, Kera Descartes, Jovan Descartes, La-Shorn Samuel, Addie Samuel, Sandie Samuel, Corneilia Descartes, Corneilius Descartes, Cornell Lewis, Corneil Lewis, Cornesha Lewis, Clement Lewis, Michael Edward Jr., Mellissa Edward, Shermina Edward, Kameela Daniel, Hamadi Daniel, Halima Daniel, Wauneen Louis Harris, Daryl Harris, Albertha Descartes, Melanie Descartes, Tyra Descartes, Michael Descartes, Aniyah Descartes, Shantel Descartes, Yamicka Descartes, Yohan Descartes, Emelda Wilkerson, Gregory Reed, Leon Descartes, Jaden Creque, Jaylen Creque, Dion Creque, Elderidge Creque.
She was also survived by 51 great-grandchildren, sisters, Audrey Steele, Timothia Bicar, Olga Laurency; brothers, Romael Joseph Descartes, Michael Alphonse; special nieces, Ingrid Augustin, Annie James, Sandra Descartes Golinda Fox; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; brother-in-law, Josaphat Bicar; daughters-in-law, Suzette Aubain-Descartes, Olivia Descartes Rose Daniel; sons-in-law, Jerold Daniel, Kelvin Peters John, Terry Mitcham, Greg Astian; and special friends, Camilla Dominique, Belky Peralta, Felix St. Luce.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.