It is with great sadness that the family of our beloved Thomas Jennings, known as Tom or Two Pedal, announces his passing on Feb. 13, 2022, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was born in Tortola, BVI, but made his home in St. Thomas, USVI.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jennings and Catherine Venzen Jennings; brothers, Ezekiel, Gerald, William, Daniel, and Clebon Jennings; and sisters, Elsina Jennings Williams, Pathrenella Jennings Hodge, Enorah Jennings Fleming, Hosepheta Jennings Percel.
He leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 53 years, Carletha; son, Darryl Thomas Jennings; granddaughter, Te’Quasia; brother, Zedekiah Jennings (wife Janet); special nephews, Elroy (Fever) Fleming, Winston Percel, Francisco (Cisco Kid) Jennings; Jennings family members, Venzen family members, Weatherspoon family members, Fahie family members, Thomas family members, Skelton family members; special friends, Stanley Parsons, Rudolph Freeman; members of the taxi drivers’ association, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, March 10, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 11, at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 am.
Interment is at New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences and directions please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
