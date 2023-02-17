Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Timael S. Lettsome on Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 36, in the state of Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Shamelia Lettsome; sons, Timari and Shamari Lettsome; daughter, Shameya Lettsome; mother, Marva Fahie-McCoy; father, Tilbert Samuel Lettsome Sr.; paternal grandfather, Alcephus Lettsome; honorary grandmothers, Lucia Adella Frett and Altera Frett; brothers, Tilbert Jr., Tivaughn, Xavier and Xander Lettsome; sister, Tiniesha Lettsome; father-in-law, Peter “Bully” Cornelius Sr.; mother-in-law, Olive “BeeBee” Cornelius; stepfather, Lorenzo McCoy; stepmother, Louise Lettsome; brothers-in-law, Peter “Junie” Jr., Shaquille and Shamoi Cornelius; stepbrother and wife, Lorenzo and Brittany Harris; stepbrother, Darnell “DJ” Sylvester; stepsister, Precious McCoy; nieces, Tiara I., Ti’Niyah S. Lettsome, Tia Francis, Tatyanna J. and Elainna Rose Cornelius; nephews, Abraham Weeks, Malikye D., Timoi S. and Timani S. Lettsome, Tesia Francis, Peter “LJ” A Cornelius III, Jadah C. and Deshaun O. Cornelius; aunts, Anecia Sewer, Aretha Hodge, Linda Schulterbrandt, Judith Fahie, Therese Blyden, Terricita Blyden-Caines, Candia Thomson, Claudette, Fahie, Carol Frett, Gina Saunders, Merlyn Annette Pickering, Rosie Frett, Gwen Lettsome-Gaskins, Patricia, Glenda Lettsome, Linda Lettsome-Collins, Kharid Wallace and Linda Shulterbrandt; uncles, James and Alcephus Lettsome, Claudius, Joel and Jeffrey Frett, Evans Wallace, Franklin Penn, Berris Fahie, Ariel Schuttabrandt; great-aunts, Azusa Lettsome, Melita Mathias, Verona Wilkins, Suzille Thomas, Ereinnita McClean, Elenita Joseph, Harriett Matthew, Ruth Frett, Lucinda Jurgen, and Esther Smith; great-uncles, Hulbert Frett, Denzie, Eleston, Leslie and Liston Lettsome.
He is also survived by great-great aunt Delita Baxter, great-great uncle, Joseph Frett, and many friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
