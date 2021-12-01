On Aug. 13,1941, Charles and Roslyn Eggleston gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in Spring Valley, Ill., and decided to name him Tom. They later relocated to Knoxville, Tenn., where Tom spent his childhood, adolescent, and early adult years. After attending the University of Tennessee, he moved to Chicago and began his lifelong career in advertising.
Tom, not being a fan of the cold winters of the breezy city of Chicago, later moved to Washington, D.C. This is where he met the love of his life Rick Weinstein, who became his husband and partner for over 50 years.
Tom’s passions included dining out and travelling. He loved planning their travel adventures and looked forward to one vacation after another. In fact, before one trip ended, Tom would begin reading tour books and planning for the next vacation. It was hard to discern which he enjoyed more, the planning or the actual vacation. It was during one of those trips to Puerto Rico that they decided to take a day trip to St. Thomas, and it was love at first sight for Tom. In 1978 on their third trip to St. Thomas, as the plane began to descend, Tom announced to Rick that they had an appointment with a realtor to look at vacation properties. They later purchased their St. Thomas vacation home at Secret Harbor.
Tom loved St. Thomas and the warm sunny weather that came with it. So, when they retired in 2005, the couple decided to make St. Thomas their permanent home. Wanting more of a residential feel, rather than the resort style of Secret Harbor, they began to look at other properties. They soon settled on Mahogany Run Condominium Association, where the two relocated and have lived full time ever since.
Tom is known for his hearty laugh, his humor and his fierce and unconditional love for his husband, Rick.
Tom passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his St. Thomas home with his loving husband by his side.
He is survived by his husband, Rick Weinstein; his sister in-law, Andrea Abalow, and her two sons, Glen and Craig Soberman, and their families.
Tom will be laid to rest at East End Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
