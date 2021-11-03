It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and wonderful friend Tomas “Bolo” Serrano, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021, on St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Tomas Serrano Jr. and Justina Vasquez; wife, Esther Serrano; brothers, Jorge Figueroa and Jose Vasquez; and nieces, Carmen and Sylvia Hendrickson and Monique Fisher.
He is survived by his sisters, Santa Hendrickson-Charles and Luz M. Serrano; children, Ermine Hendrickson, Velma Richardson, Carmen Broughton (Antoine), Maria Serrano and Thomas Serrano (Keisha); grandchildren, Vernon Ortiz, Florance Richardson-Bruno (Philbert), William Richardson Jr. (Bianca), Travis Richardson, Sean Broughton, Leticia Henry, Courtney Serrano, Niya Serrano, Rhiana Henry, Marvin Monsanto Jr. and Sade Broughton.
He is also survived by other family members, including the Serrano, Amoros, Caban, Vasquez, Stapleton, and other relatives and friends too many to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend first viewing from 4 to 6 pm, Friday, Nov. 5, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, at Blyden Memorial Chapel, formerly known as Apostolic Faith Church, which is across the street from Western Cemetery No. 2. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull's Funeral Home. All COVID protocols will be observed.
